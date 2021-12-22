Temple University moves to virtual classes to start spring semester

article

Temple University announced Wednesday that classes will be conducted virtually through Jan. 21 due to a surge in COVID cases around the country and the contagiousness of the omicron variant.

"As 2021 comes to a close, we are engaged in comprehensive planning for the return to campus in the new year. The contagiousness of the omicron variant, intensely increasing national case numbers, and predictions for a significant post-holiday surge necessitate that we closely monitor trends and implement safety precautions to protect the Temple community," Dr. Jason Wingard said.

Residence halls will open as scheduled on Jan. 8. Students will need to be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours of arrival.

Essential employees will return to campus on Jan. 3 and in-person work for all other staff will be at the discretion of supervisors.

Temple urged all eligible students, faculty, and staff to receive a booster as soon as possible.

RELATED HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter