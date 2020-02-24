Temple University student killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run

Police are investigating a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia that claimed the life of a 27-year-old Temple University student.

It happened on 8th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the victim was thrown 175 feet from impact by a wrong-way driver traveling wPolice say a person was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.ell beyond the 25 mph speed limit.

Broken car parts could be seen scattered across North 8th Street.

Authorities recovered an abandoned Hyundai three blocks away from the scene.

Police have yet to identify the deceased.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP