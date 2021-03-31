Temple University to hold vaccine clinics beginning Wednesday

As part of Philadelphia’s plans to boost COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Temple has set up a vaccine clinic on Main Campus that will operate two days per week.

The university will dispense COVID-19 vaccines in limited quantities to those who meet city eligibility guidelines. Currently, the city is in Phase 1b for establishing who gets priority for the vaccines.

The university transformed a dorm hall, the James White Resisdence Hall, into a station for the vaccination clinic.

The 2-day schedule will allow for eligible Temple faculty, staff and students who live in the city to receive vaccines on one day. On a second day, eligible city residents will be vaccinated. There will be no walk-up clinics.

About 60% of the staff will be from one department in the university while the rest will be from the medical school.

According to the university, vaccines are being provided to Temple by the city in limited quantities, so it will take some time to accommodate all who want a vaccine.

