Wolf administration releases updated guidance for Pennsylvania schools

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Education
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania Health Department revised its classroom guidance on Tuesday. The updated recommendations and guidelines go into effect on April 5.

PENNSYLVANIA - Following new CDC guidelines for schools, the Wolf administration said that students may now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms instead of 6 feet, though it said middle and high school students in counties with high rates of transmission should continue to stay 6 feet apart.

The state also reduced the number of days that schools should stay closed for in-person learning following positive test results.

Pennsylvania recently prioritized teachers for the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and is nearly finished vaccinating that population, according to Wolf.

The recommendations and guidance go into effect on April 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

