Wolf administration releases updated guidance for Pennsylvania schools

Following new CDC guidelines for schools, the Wolf administration said that students may now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms instead of 6 feet, though it said middle and high school students in counties with high rates of transmission should continue to stay 6 feet apart.

The state also reduced the number of days that schools should stay closed for in-person learning following positive test results.

Pennsylvania recently prioritized teachers for the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and is nearly finished vaccinating that population, according to Wolf.

The recommendations and guidance go into effect on April 5.

RELATED HEADLINES:

CDC changes school guidance, allowing students to sit 3 feet apart

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter