Temple University's new president attempts to answer questions regarding student safety

It’s homecoming weekend at Temple University and families are taking part in all kinds of activities. But, what is being done to keep everyone safe is a concern for many.

It’s a big weekend for the university, as it inaugurates its first Black president and welcomes families on campus for homecoming, but it seems violence is never far away.

"I knew violence would be part of the experience. I didn’t know it would happen right outside my form," freshman Nikki Edwards said.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday night, at a McDonald’s lot at Broad and Diamond Streets, two men fired at each other, leaving one hit in the leg.

Robert Wood and his wife, of Maryland, knew of the violence when their freshman son entered a music program, but it’s still unnerving. "Good school. His jazz program is a good program. We take the good with the bad and advise our son to be safe."

Philadelphia’s spiking gun violence has spilled on to the campus of nearly 40,000, including the murder of a student during an attempted carjacking last year.

The new president, at the rally, argues the school has tightened its security, including hiring new leadership.

"The shooting last night at Broad and Diamond, did you hear it?" asked FOX 29’s Jeff Cole.

"There’s off-campus violence here, at Temple. We’re partnering with the city, doing all we can to help them," Temple University President Jason Wingard answered.

Back at the freshman dorm, fear has taken hold.

"I’m scared to leave the entire hall!" Nikki Edwards exclaimed.

"Already scared to leave the dorm?" Cole asked.

"I know, it’s terrible," Edwards answered.

Fear – an old concern – as Temple starts a new day.

"Students are safe here?" Cole asked.

"We are so excited about," Wingard replied.

"You believe they are safe. Are they safe?" Cole pressed.

"Our campus is doing everything it can," Wingard answered.