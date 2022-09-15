Shooting at restaurant near Temple campus injures a man, officials say

article

Police in North Philadelphia are investigating a shooting near Temple University’s campus.

In tweets sent by the university's alert notification system, a shooting occurred near campus, at North Broad and Diamond Streets Thursday night, around 8:45, at a McDonald's.

Residents and students were urged to avoid the area as police investigated.

A man was said to have been injured in the leg as a result of the shooting.

No further details were released regarding arrests or the condition of the victim.