Shooting at restaurant near Temple campus injures a man, officials say
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police in North Philadelphia are investigating a shooting near Temple University’s campus.
In tweets sent by the university's alert notification system, a shooting occurred near campus, at North Broad and Diamond Streets Thursday night, around 8:45, at a McDonald's.
Residents and students were urged to avoid the area as police investigated.
A man was said to have been injured in the leg as a result of the shooting.
No further details were released regarding arrests or the condition of the victim.