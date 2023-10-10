Temple's education program gets $1M from state to help improve teacher diversity

Temple University is stepping up to help improve the number of teachers and educators of color in Pennsylvania.

A study conducted by Philadelphia's Research for Action shows there are more than 38% of students of color in Pennsylvania, but fewer than 7% teachers of color.

"I want to be a teacher when I grow up, so hearing things about percentages and how we can impact the students, that's very important to me," Joshua McQueen said.

State leaders are pouring over $1M into a new partnership with Temple University's education program, which will go towards support initiatives, including mentorship.

The goal is to increase the recruitment and retention of teachers in the workforce, with a special emphasis on increasing the number of educators of color.

"This conversation does not stop here with this awarding of this grant," State Senator Vincent Hughes said. "This conversation of constitutionality most be adopted and advocated by everyone in this room."