Terrell Owens on A.J. Brown drama: 'Get the guy the ball'

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens joined Good Day Philadelphia to share his thoughts on the drama surrounding the Eagles and A.J. Brown.

What they're saying:

Owens, 51, was no stranger to drama during his brief stint in Philadelphia.

From the infamous exercise session in his driveway to clashing on contract negotiations, Owens' outspokenness would often spark the ire of fans and media.

"As things unfolded, especially how things ended, I think a lot of people now have used their own perspective to kind of see that it really wasn't my fault," Owens said.

Owens came to the defense of A.J. Brown, who has made it clear through cryptic posts on social media and public comments that he’s not happy with his role on the team.

"If you're in an offense, especially with [Brown] being WR1, you want to be involved in the offense," Owens said. "I don't blame him, that's an offensive coordinator thing."

Despite a 7-2 record – including road wins over the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Vikings and Packers – Brown's frustration has become a daily topic of conversation on local sports radio and sparked trade rumors before the NFL Trade Deadline.

"It’s not that I don’t care about winning, all I care about is stats, no," Brown told reporters. "It’s been week after week sometimes we’re not contributing, we’re not doing our job on offense."

Owens passed some of the blame for Brown's frustrations onto quarterback Jalen Hurts, saying he "has to shoulder some of the responsibility."

"Jalen has to shoulder some of that responsibility too, because he's the quarterback, he's an extension of the head coach and the offensive coordinator," Owens said.

Owens sympathized with Brown's desire to be incorporated more into the offensive gameplan.

"I truly understand where he's coming from, you have to utilize the guy based on his skillet," Owens said.

He ended with a message to Birds fans and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo: "Eagles fans out there, lay off AJ…get the guy the ball"

What's next:

The Eagles will be back in action Sunday night against the 6-2 Detroit Lions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report