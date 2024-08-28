Text message scam targeting registered voters in Montgomery County: officials

article

The Brief Victims have received text message claiming something is wrong with their voter registration. Victims are told to visit an unsecure website that aims to exploit personal and sensitive information. Information being sent to voters about their registration status will be "officially and clearly marked and easily identifiable." Voters can check their registration status on the state's website.



Officials in Montgomery County are warning residents of a text message scam that claims residents aren't registered to vote and asks for personal information.

The scam, officials say, falsely notifies residents about a problem with their voter registration and "urges them to click unsecure links or provide sensitive information."

It directs the victim to an unverified website that investigators say aims to gather personal information by falsely claiming that residents aren't registered to vote.

Officials say residents can check their voter registration online at the state's website. Any information sent to voters about their registration will be "officially and clearly marked and easily identifiable."

"The recent phishing scam targeting voters in Montgomery County is another desperate attempt to discourage participation and turnout in the upcoming election," Montgomery County Commissioner and Chair of the Board of Elections Neil Makhja said.

More information about how residents can protect themselves against phishing scams can be found on the Attorney General's website.