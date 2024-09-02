‘That ‘90s Show’ part 3 drops as ‘That ‘70s Show’ celebrates 26th year anniversary

‘That ‘70s Show’ made its debut on FOX 26 years ago and as the OG sitcom celebrates the anniversary, its spinoff ‘That ‘90s Show’ just dropped part three on Netflix.

Scrivens: "What do you think is the biggest lesson that Leia learns in part three?"

Haverda: "I think not to drive a car into the kitchen," she joked. "I think she learns a lot, and especially episode two with relationships. Of course, having this boyfriend taking the next steps, I think she learns a lot about just being involved in the moment, not trying to rush things and I think viewers can also kind of see that and learn that themselves too."

Scrivens: "What will we get to see from Leia and Jay's relationship?"

Haverda: "Big next steps," she said. "I think, you know, not only that, but the aftermath of that in episode two, I think, like Leia is going through this confusion of, you know, she's worried that she rushed it even though she's known this guy for, you know, a year they've been dating for a long time, but she's dealing with the aftermath of that and, worrying that she doesn't know him well. And then we see their relationship develop more and they kind of just become comfortable with each other, which is really nice."

Scrivens: "‘That ‘70s Show’ will actually celebrate its 26th year anniversary tomorrow. It debuted on FOX August 23rd, 1998. How does it feel to know that the show you started on has continued to cover different decades, and has gone on for so long?"

Smith: "Well, other than old, at. It surprises me that the show really lasted as long as it has, you know, because, you know, we were on for, for eight seasons, but then it's lasted so much longer than that and in various ways and is still popular. That kind of blows my mind in a way, you know, and now we're, we're, we're adding to it. And I think we've been very fortunate in terms of the, the, the new members of the cast. I think they're very talented and great fun to work with as well."

Scrivens: "Callie, because Kurtwood has been in the game for so long, do you look to him for advice?"

Haverda: "What can I learn from this guy?" she joked. "I really do, honestly. I mean, even if we don't talk about it, I think just watching Kurtwood and Debra Jo both working. I really value the time that we spend together when we're rehearsing, because it's just incredible watching them…there's just all kinds of little things that you can learn just from watching them.

Though part three was dropped earlier than originally expected, should fans expect part four in the near future?

"I think I speak for everyone that we would love to continue on with the show, so we hope it goes that way," said Smith.



