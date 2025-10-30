Expand / Collapse search
Thief disguised as Spider-Man, sidekick sought for multiple break-ins at Bucks County school

By
Published  October 30, 2025 11:15pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Middletown Township police are looking to identify two suspects they say are wanted for multiple break-ins that occurred at Samuel Everitt Elementary School.

The Brief

    • Middletown Township Police seek help to identify two burglary suspects.
    • One suspect was disguised as Spider-Man.
    • Police have not disclosed what was taken during the burglaries.

LEVITTOWN, Pa. -  Middletown Township Police are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying two suspects involved in multiple break-ins at Samuel Everitt Elementary School. 

Police seek the public's help 

Police have reported several burglaries at the Bucks County Intermediate Unit (Samuel Everitt School) but have not revealed what items were taken. 

Suspects wanted in multiple break-ins |  Middletown Township Police

One of the suspects was dressed as Spider-Man during the incidents. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ryan Morrison at 215-949-1000 or 215-750-3845 ext 2224 or our anonymous tip line at 215-750-3888.

