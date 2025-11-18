Things to do in Philly this weekend 11/21-11/23: F1 Arcade Watch Party, Dijon tour stop and more

Looking for things to do in Philadelphia the weekend before Thanksgiving? Look no further.

From holiday-themed events to fun watch parties, here's what's happening in Philly from Friday, November 21 to Sunday, November 23.

What we know:

Friday, November 21

Meet and Greet + Recipe Tasting with Joshua McFadden

Celebrated chef and author Joshua McFadden is coming to Starr Restaurant Group's Pizzeria Stella in Society Hill for an exclusive evening of delicious fun.

Location: Pizzeria Stella — 420 S. 2nd Street Philadelphia, PA 19147

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

McFadden will sign copies of his new book, Six Seasons of Pasta, and attendees will get a chance to taste a few of his recipes.

Reservations are recommended, but tickets are not required.

Back to the Future: The Musical

Great Scott! Catch performances of ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ at the Academy of Music until November 30.

Location: Academy of Music - 240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Time: Friday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 23 at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

For tickets, head to Ensemble Arts Philly's website.



Saturday, November 22

5th Annual Miracle on American Street Holiday Gift Market

Grab delicious eats while you shop for handmade gifts from local artists at NextFab’s holiday gift market, Miracle on American Street.

Location: NextFab - 1800 N. American Street

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

With over 80 local vendors, you can shop for one-of-a-kind, sustainable pieces that make for the perfect gift for you or your loved one.

The NextFab event will also include ‘Make & Take’ activities like live pet portrait sketches, jewelry wax carving and henna tattoos.

Click here for full event details.

Philly Wine Fest! Fall Edition

Location: Live! Casino & Hotel - 900 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Get the ultimate wine tasting experience at Philly Wine Fest this fall. Sample dozens of local, regional and rational wines while eating great food and enjoying live performances.

Visit the Philly Wine Fest website for tickets and more details.

F1 Arcade Las Vegas Watch Party

Experience the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in full without taking a flight to Sin City!

Location: F1 Arcade Philadelphia - 1330 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Time: 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

F1® Arcade Philly is bringing the action and speed of race weekend to the City of Brotherly Love.

Be part of a high-energy and immersive Watch Party, to see the race on giant screens. Take full advantage of the open sim racing, amazing food and more all night long while at Philly's F1® Arcade.

Here's what you can expect to do at the F1 Arcade Las Vegas Watch Party:

State-of-the-art full-motion simulators built in partnership with F1®

Watch the live race broadcast surrounded by the buzz of fellow fans

Sip new holiday cocktails by LP O’Brien, including Coquito and Winter Sangria

Enjoy a globally inspired menu of fan-favorite dishes perfect for sharing

Tickets are available for purchase here and start at $49.00 and include unlimited sim racing before the pros hit the race track.

To get an exclusive experience, Grandstand Tickets ($135) offer access to exclusive seating in the Grandstand area, tokens for premium beer, wine, and bubbles, and select unlimited sharing plates. Enjoy live entertainment and open sim racing both before the race and throughout the Watch Party. Guests must be 21 or older.

Twilight in Concert

You better hold on tight spider monkey, because Twilight in Concert is coming to Philly this weekend!

Location: The Met Philadelphia - 858 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Witness the 2008 movie come to life in a live-to-film event that tells the story through live music.

Allow me to set the scene. Thousands of candles will light up the stage as ‘Twilight’ shows on a full-size cinema screen with a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians playing along to the saga.

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Cheer on seasoned and first-time athletes during the two-day Philadelphia Marathon Weekend event.

Saturday, Nov. 22:

Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon at 6:55 a.m. (wheelchairs) / 7:00 a.m. (runners) at 22nd Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Rothman Orthopaedics 8K at 10:55 a.m. (wheelchairs) / 11:00 a.m. (runners) at 25th Street and Kelly Drive

Sunday, Nov. 23:

AACR Philadelphia Marathon at 6:55 a.m. (wheelchairs) / 7:00 a.m. (runners) at 22nd Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Nemours Children’s Health Kid’s Run at 10:00 a.m. at Eakins Oval

Sunday, November 23

Astrology Readings with Cyanna

Location: 1726 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Head to A Novel Idea bookstore to get a special horary astrology reading with traditional astrologer, Cyanna.

For tickets, visit A Novel Idea bookstore's website.

Dijon stops in Philly during tour

Talented singer-songwriter and producer, Dijon, is making a tour stop in Philly.

Location: The Met Philadelphia - 858 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Dijon has received two Grammy nominations for the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards. His nominations include Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Album of the Year, for his work on SWAG by Justin Bieber.

The Maryland native released his second studio album, Baby, back in August.

Click here for tickets.