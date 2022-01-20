Third death confirmed in Montgomery County Hepatitis A outbreak, restaurant to reopen

Montgomery County health officials on Thursday confirmed a third death in a Hepatitis A outbreak, but said the Italian restaurant at the center of the outbreak will reopen.

Over two weeks ago, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health "temporarily closed" Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton in connection to a Hepatitis A outbreak that has infected at least ten people. Seven of the lab-confirmed cases have resulted in hospitalizations, according to the department.

An investigation by the department concluded that the exposure happened in late November and no longer presents a risk to the public.

The department lifted the temporary closure of Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria on Thursday after health inspectors provided education on necessary cleaning procedures.

The restaurant owner provided a list of restaurant employees working during the exposure period who are expected to return to the restaurant following re-opening. All employees on the list completed voluntary testing for Hepatitis A and were offered Hepatitis A vaccination.

To view Gino’s re-opening inspection report, click here.

