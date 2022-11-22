Threatening calls lead to evacuation of charter school in Kingsessing, police say

article

Students and staff at a charter school in Kingsessing were evacuated due to threatening calls made to the school, police say.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Independence Charter School on the 5600 block of Chester Avenue received two calls just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

One call threatened the school, mentioning a device, while the second call mentioned a weapon on school grounds, authorities say.

Officials say the school was evacuated and nothing was found at the school.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

This comes as schools across the country deal with an uptick in unfounded threats that are disrupting school schedules.

No additional information has been released by authorities.