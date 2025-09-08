Tiger Woods attends ribbon-cutting ceremony for TGR Learning Lab at Cobbs Creek Golf Course

Golf legend Tiger Woods visited Philadelphia Monday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of his foundation's new TGR Learning Lab at Cobbs Creek Golf Course.

The innovative program aims to provide life-changing educational opportunities for local children.

What we know:

The TGR Learning Lab, a collaboration between Woods's foundation, the Cobbs Creek Foundation, and other major donors, is the second of its kind—the first being in California.

The lab, located on the grounds of Cobbs Creek Golf Course, offers after-school and summer programs focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM).

What they're saying:

Tiger Woods emphasized the broader mission of his foundation.

"I didn’t start this foundation to produce golfers. I started the foundation to produce the greatest humans possible," said Woods.

Chris McGuire, chair of the Cobbs Creek Foundation, highlighted the lab's impact.

"Tiger created this model of opportunity beyond golf, providing students with access to education, mentorship resources that empower the students for success in school, in the community, and in life," said McGuire.

Cherelle Parker expressed gratitude for Woods's educational partnership, noting its impact both on and off the course.

Saafiya Greshm, a student mentor, shared her experience.

"STEAM is very important. It’s important to put it l together and we see people, students building their dreams in innovative design. It’s incredible," said Greshm.

The backstory:

The choice of Cobbs Creek Golf Course as the location for the lab holds personal significance for Woods, as it was the home course of his mentor, the late golfer Charlie Sifford.

The course is being redeveloped as a premier public facility, with revenues from golf operations supporting the learning lab.

What's next:

The learning lab unofficially opened in April, and there is already a waiting list for enrollment.

This initiative is seen as a successful example of a public-private partnership advancing educational opportunities for children in Philadelphia and Cobbs Creek.