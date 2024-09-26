Toddler shoots himself with gun left on bed in Montco home; father arrested: DA
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A 2-year-old boy is lucky to be alive as local officials say a shooting at a family's Pottstown home serves as a "frightening reminder" to parents.
On May 15, the toddler was treated at a local hospital for gunshot injuries, including broken ribs, a fractured scapula and a damaged lung.
"There was also a burn mark and stippling on the boy’s skin, indicative of the firearm being pressed against his skin or in very close contact when the gun was fired," according to a statement by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Officials say the shooting unfolded after the boy's father, Luis Marin, left two handguns on a bed upstairs.
Marin told police he heard the gun go off while he was sitting on the bed playing on his phone.
When he saw his son was shot, he grabbed the 2-year-old and rushed him to the hospital with his mother.
"This shooting is a frightening reminder to parents that children, even very young children, can and do find unsecured firearms in a home, and their inclination is to play with them. Thankfully, this 2-year-old boy survived the shooting," said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.
Marin is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Recklessly Endangering Another Person after turning himself into police on Wednesday.