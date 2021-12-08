Toll prices won't increase on 4 major bridges in 2022, port authority says

article

The costs for motorists to cross the Delaware River into Philadelphia will not increase in 2022 after the Delaware River Port Authority voted Wednesday to keep toll prices frozen.

The agency said that it's the eleventh straight year that prices on its four major bridges - Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry, and Betsy Ross - will stay the same.

A decade-old agreement calls for biannual toll raises, but the agency postponed the spike for the sixth straight cycle.

It's expected that the agency's four major bridges that connect New Jersey and Pennsylvania will generate over $356M next year.

Officials believe that figure is "based on expectations that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to impact travel between New Jersey and Pennsylvania."

The port authority also approved a 2022 budget of around $300M that DRPA CEO and PATCO President John Hanson said will "prioritize projects and expenses of utmost importance."

Some of those projects include the continuation of the Ben Franklin Bridge Suspension Span Rehabilitation, De-Leading and Repainting the Commodore Barry Bridge, and the PATCO Franklin Square Station Reopening.

