Tow truck driver shot, left in critical condition after attempted robbery in Southwest Philadelphia: police

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that left a tow truck driver critically injured on Monday night.

According to authorities, police responded to the 2100 block of S 72nd Street in the southwest section of the city just before 11 p.m.

Responding officers found a 40-year-old man who was shot in the arms, leg and stomach, officials say.

The man, identified by authorities as a tow truck driver, was conscious and walking but was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was left in critical condition, police say.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the investigation revealed four suspects approached the man and shot him when they tried to rob him.

After the shooting, the suspects fled north on S 72nd Street, per police.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.