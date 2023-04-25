Juvenile ex-employee charged for hiding sewing needles in groceries at Lehigh County Giant: police

Several grocery items were tampered with at a store in Lehigh County, and police say the person responsible is a juvenile who is a former employee.

The juvenile is accused of placing a total of 11 needles inside the packing of food items at the Giant on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township last week.

Tampered items include bagged vegetables, a single Tastykake packaging, King Hawaiian Bread Rolls and StarKist Light Tuna pouches larger than the 2.6 ounces.

A spokesperson from The Giant Company told FOX 29 the now-former employee was identified through surveillance video and an internal investigation.

The juvenile suspect is charged with recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief in the Lehigh County Juvenile Court.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident, but officials are asking shoppers to check items purchased from April 13 to 19.

If you suspect any signs of tampering, return the items to Giant and contact police.

