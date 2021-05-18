Tractor trailer crashes at 30th street; blocks traffic

A tractor trailer has crashed at 30th Street near the train station early Tuesday morning.

The accident has caused traffic to clog up the ramps on the westbound Schuykill Expressway.

The tractor trailer appeared to have hit the guard rail and caused a puncture in its diesel pump. This caused a hazmat situation as well.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

