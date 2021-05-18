Expand / Collapse search

Tractor trailer crashes at 30th street; blocks traffic

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Tractor trailer crashes at 30th street

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

PHILADELPHIA - A tractor trailer has crashed at 30th Street near the train station early Tuesday morning. 

The accident has caused traffic to clog up the ramps on the westbound Schuykill Expressway.  

The tractor trailer appeared to have hit the guard rail and caused a puncture in its diesel pump. This caused a hazmat situation as well.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. 

Stay with FOX29.com as this story develops.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter