Expand / Collapse search

Tractor-trailer crashes into bridge, shuts down road in Radnor

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Truck crashes into bridge in Radnor.

RADNOR, Pa. - A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays in Radnor Tuesday morning.

Police say the bridge strike has caused King of Prussia Road to shut down between Radnor Chester and Matsonford roads.

A photo from the scene shows the top of the truck stuck under the overpass. No injuries have been reported.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the local school district has been notified of the delays.