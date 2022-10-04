Tractor-trailer crashes into bridge, shuts down road in Radnor
article
RADNOR, Pa. - A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays in Radnor Tuesday morning.
Police say the bridge strike has caused King of Prussia Road to shut down between Radnor Chester and Matsonford roads.
A photo from the scene shows the top of the truck stuck under the overpass. No injuries have been reported.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Video captures moment suspects open fire on teen, man riding bikes in West Philadelphia, police say
- Police: Man dies after being found walking in Ogontz with gunshot wound to the neck
- Video released in the murder of Philly artist and musician Chali Khan
Police say the local school district has been notified of the delays.