Tragedy spurs legislative action on e-scooters

The Brief A Pennsylvania lawmaker is working to crack down on e-scooters after the death of a 12-year-old Delaware County girl, which also left the girl’s best friend in critical condition. The families of the girls are trying to turn their pain into purpose.



A month after the tragic accident, a fading vigil marks the corner in Aston Township where 12-year-old Abby Gillon lost her life. On June 14th, Abby was struck by a car on Lehr Boulevard while riding double on an electric scooter with her 11-year-old friend Isabella Jones. Abby was killed, and Isabella was left in critical condition, recently released from the hospital.

What we know:

State Senator Tim Kearney is co-sponsoring a bill known as "Abby's Law" in response to the tragedy that has deeply affected the Ridley community. The proposed legislation aims to regulate electric scooters, which are currently largely unregulated and illegal to use on public streets. The bill seeks to classify scooters as regulated vehicles, requiring helmets and setting age limits for operators.

What they're saying:

Senator Kearney expressed the urgency of addressing the issue, saying, "Gut wrenching. I can’t imagine going through something like that."

He further emphasized the need for legislative action, "It’s incumbent upon us as legislators to really acknowledge that people are going to use them and people are using them already and they are not covered currently under our laws in the motor vehicle code."

Local residents have voiced their support for the proposed regulations. Jennifer from Chester stated, "They should definitely be more regulated. Definitely more helmets and maybe put an age limit on them for sure."

Dan Pappas from Aston highlighted the dangers he has observed, commenting, "How dangerous they are...I see people whipping around them in the city, going through stop signs, not following the same rules that people in cars have to follow. I don’t even see them halt the time they just cut right in front of me."

What's next:

Lawmakers are collaborating with the families of the girls involved in the accident to draft the legislation, aiming to prevent future tragedies.

Senator Kearney noted, "We’re talking to law enforcement, we’re talking to families, we are talking to manufacturers. We’re trying to understand just how fast they can go and how powerful they are."

The goal is to have the bill ready for Governor Shapiro's desk by the end of the year.