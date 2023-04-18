Trash-filled pothole in South Philadelphia creates danger for drivers, pedestrians

A cavernous pothole at an intersection in South Philadelphia has become treacherous for drivers and pedestrians alike while city departments bicker over who's responsible for fixing it.

The pothole at the intersection of Iseminger and Jackson streets is often filled with trash, which can make it hard to see. A cone that was placed to warn drivers has since crumbled into the hole.

Philadelphia and potholes is a combination on par with peanut butter and jelly, so a gaping divot in a city street isn't anything new. But residents who live nearby the pothole say this one is different.

"You couldn't see it, but now it's bigger and people are actually just falling into the hole," a neighbor said. "Ambulance gotta come get them, they're hurting their ankles and their knees."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The Philadelphia Streets Department called the pothole a "cave-in" from left from when the Philadelphia Water Department had to make repairs under the street.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson from the Philadelphia Water Department said they finished work at the intersection on Jan. 28 and the repairs did not involve tearing up the street.

As the two Philadelphia departments try to work through who is responsible for fixing the hole, neighbors and community members provided an unpleasant reminder about the city's infrastructure.