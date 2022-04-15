Traveling from PHL this weekend? Plan ahead because parking is full

It’s Easter weekend and a lot of people are traveling for the first time this spring. Flying out of Philadelphia International Airport could be a challenge, only in terms of finding a parking spot.

When the airport put out a warning that parking would not just be at a premium this East weekend, on-site parking would be full, something frequent flyer Rebecca Lodge found out the hard way on her trip to Nashville.

"I was going around and around for 30 minutes, at least! I was terrified I was gonna miss my flight. I made it. I have TSA pre-check, so that helps," Lodge explained.

A quick look at Skyfox shows how busy the airport and, therefore, the parking has become.

Brian Hammond just returned from a Tampa flight and he lucked out, thanks to his wife, who warned him about the parking crisis at PHL.

"I normally park at the airport, but I heard that parking was going to bad today, so I parked offsite and, to be honest, I’ll probably park offsite more often. It’s been really nice," Hammond explained. "They pick me up right at the parking spot. I reserve it online. It was guaranteed to have a spot."

PHL released a statement to FOX 29 reiterating to travelers that parking is full for this weekend.

However, there is relief in sight. Beginning next Thursday, nearly 2,000 parking spots will be available after they reopen the Economy Lot for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

This is music to Rebecca’s ears. "They are? I didn’t know that! Because I’m traveling again in two weeks! Now, I don’t have to panic so much."

Until then, and in the meantime, happy shuttle drivers will take passengers to parking destinations with a smile.

Information about all parking at the airport can be found here.

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter