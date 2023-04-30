'We were lucky': Husband, wife arrested for trying to kill Evesham officers in 'retribution' plot, police say

Evesham police say a plot to kill two of their own unfolded early Sunday morning in what began as a routine traffic stop.

A pursuit ensued when officers tried to pull over a speeding car on Taunton Lake Road around 1 a.m. Sunday. It was quickly called off due to risk after police say they recognized the vehicle from several recent contacts.

An arrest warrant was then issued for the driver, identified as Marc Ferraiolo.

When police arrived to serve the warrant at his home, officials say Ferraiolo attempted to flee, nearly striking two officers with his vehicle.

After "purposefully" hitting a patrol vehicle with K9 Tango inside, the suspect drove directly towards two officers, police said.

Officials say the suspect rammed his vehicle into the K9 patrol vehicle three more times before striking two more patrol vehicles and a resident's parked car, which disabled his vehicle.

Ferraiolo was taken into custody after officers broke the window of his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

During the arrest, police say Ferraiolo's wife attempted to interfere, threatening to kill the officers. His wife, identified as Ruth Patton was also arrested the scene.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, police said both Ferraiolo and Patton had forged a plan earlier in the evening to kill two Evesham police officers. The plan was said to be "in retribution" for enforcement actions taken against both the husband and wife.

After watching video of the disturbing incident, Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller said they were "lucky."

"This could have been really, really bad… We would have been here for a completely different matter," he said.

Several officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene. Police K9 Tango is also undergoing veterinarian care at this time.

Marc Ferraiolo is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault on police, injuring a police canine and related offenses. Ruth Patton is charged with terroristic threats and obstruction of justice.