Trenton pastor accused of drugging, sexually assaulting 16-year-old: prosecutors

The faith leader of a Trenton-area church has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old at least two times at his home a year ago.

Charles B. Brinson, 64, was charged on Wednesday with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of an incapacitated victim and related crimes.

Prosecutors allege Brinson, the Bishop of Brinson Memorial Church Inc., allegedly "administered an unknown substance that caused the victim to lose consciousness."

What we know:

Prosecutors on Thursday charged 64-year-old pastor Charles B. Brinson with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of an incapacitated victim and other crimes.

Investigators say the abuse happened at Brinson's Trenton home on at least two occasions in January and February 2024.

The alleged abuse happened, investigators say, after Brinson "administered an unknown substance that caused the victim to lose consciousness."

Brinson is the pastor of Brinson Memorial Church Inc. on Brinton Avenue in New Jersey's capital city.

What's next:

The New Jersey Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to detain Brinson pending trial.