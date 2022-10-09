Trenton police investigate early morning shooting that injured 2 people

article

Trenton police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people.

According to officials, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., on the 1000 block of Genesee Street.

Police were called to the location on the report of multiple shots fired.

Responding officers found two gunshot victims, when they arrived.

They were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. Authorities say the two were listed in stable condition by Sunday afternoon.

No other details were released regarding the victims.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.