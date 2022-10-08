Officials: 4-alarm fire breaks out at Camden County apartment, displacing nearly 30 people

Crews spent about five hours fighting a massive blaze that took over an apartment building in Camden County overnight.

The four-alarm fire erupted at the Mansion Apartments on the 200 block of Branch Avenue in Pine Hill around 11 p.m.

Officials say they arrived to heavy fire on balconies, which affected evacuation. However, every resident was able to evacuate, and no one was injured in the fire.

A total of eight apartment units were completely lost in the fire, displacing 29 people.

Video from the scene showed heavy damage to several apartments, with scorched debris all over the complex.

Officials say the fire was put out around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, about five hours after they arrived at the scene.

An investigation is underway into what caused the fire.