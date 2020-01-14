Trevose neighborhood fights proposed super Wawa

Residents in a Trevose neighborhood are fighting a proposed super Wawa due to traffic and similar stores in the area.

"They feel as though there's entirely too much traffic on Brownsville. There's too much traffic on Bristol Road. There's a lot of children that would ride their bikes that would walk there and there's not sidewalks," Joanna Gouak, co-owner of Erwins Country Kitchen Family Dining, told FOX 29.

She's also concerned the convenience Wawa offers could hurt her business of 30 years.

"They'll be people that just want to run in and run out rather then come in and sit down and eat so we will be affected," said Gouak.

Wayne Blackman says there are already too many in the area.

"They are taking over," he said.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson dropped in on a township zoning meeting Tuesday night where a lawyer for Wawa presented plans and answered questions about the proposed site near the intersection of Bristol and Brownsville Road.

A second township meeting is scheduled for next month.

