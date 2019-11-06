Expand / Collapse search

Trial begins for Sean Kratz in Bucks County quadruple murder case

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Bucks County
Trial begins for Sean Kratz in Bucks County murders

Sean Kratz will stand trial for his alleged role in the deaths of three of four teens who were murdered in Bucks County.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A trial begins Tuesday for a man accused of helping his cousin kill four young men and bury them at a Bucks County farm two years ago.

Sean Kratz stunned prosecutors and victims' relatives last year in turning down a plea deal that would have helped him avoid the death penalty.

His cousin Cosmo DiNardo faces life in prison after pleading guilty to the killings.

Police found the missing men, ages 19 to 22, after a five-day search in 2017. Three were lit on fire and placed 12-feet deep in an oil tank converted into a pig roaster.

DiNardo allegedly lured them to his family's farm under the guise of making marijuana deals.

Kratz is charged in three of the deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.