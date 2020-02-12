Trial begins Wednesday for ex-Temple University frat president accused of rape

article

Opening arguments begin Wednesday in the sexual assault trial against a former president of a suspended Temple University fraternity.

Ari Goldstein, 23, was held on $2 million bail after being arrested on 14 charges in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of two Temple University students.

Two teenage Temple University students said they were sexually assaulted at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house on Broad and Norris streets in February and March 2018.

One 19-year-old student told police she attended a party at the fraternity and was given several drinks. She said she became dizzy, lost consciousness and woke up later in bed with a fraternity member. She said she felt she'd been sexually assaulted.

Goldstein's trial and opening arguments begin Wednesday after jurors were selected on Tuesday.

The investigation led to the fraternity's suspension and Goldstein's removal as president.

Goldstein, then a Temple University senior, was arrested while waiting to board a flight from Boston to Israel.

The engineering student from Wrightstown, Bucks County, was charged with attempted rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and intimidation.

Temple University said it encourages students with information or needing support regarding sexual misconduct to contact Temple Police at 215-204-1234. Anyone within the Temple University community, as well as the general public, can also report anonymously online.

