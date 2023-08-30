Trio busted for manufacturing, selling ghost guns and silencers in Montgomery County: DA

article

A gun trafficking operation has been shut down in Montgomery County with the arrest of three suspect, and seizure of several illegal firearms, according to the DA's office.

Tony Phan Ho, 32; Rithga Ngoy, 36; and Michael Phan Nguyen, 32, are accused of producing and illegally selling ghost guns and silencers.

Officials say a shipment of silencer parts meant for Ho were intercepted at JFK International Airport in New York City, sparking an investigation and search of his property.

Tools to privately manufacture firearms, AR-15 rifle parts, firearm sights, firearm sight tools, a Polymer80 tool kit, weapon mounted lights, a Glock pistol barrel, Sig Sauer 320P modular grip frame, assorted firearms parts, a 3D printer and ammunition were all recovered from home in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

Numerous photos and videos of completed and partially made firearms were also found on Ho's phone.

Officials say communication between the three suspects revealed 15 illegal firearm sales dating back to March 2020.

Another 15 functioning firearms were turned over to police by Ngoy, who officials say was holding the guns for Ho during the search. Fourteen of those guns were ghost guns.

All three suspects were arrested, charged with gun trafficking offenses and remanded to he Montgomery County Correctional Facility.