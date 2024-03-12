Triple shooting leaves 22-year-old man critical in North Philadelphia: police

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after police say a triple shooting broke out in North Philly Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2400 block of West Berks Street at around 1:16 p.m. Tuesday.

They say a 21-year-old man was shot once in his right leg. He was transported to Temple University Hospital via police, where he was placed in stable condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot twice in his left arm. He was also transported to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot three times in his right arm and once in his back during the incident. He was taken to the same hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are holding all three men for further investigation.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.