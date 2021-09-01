Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
3
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County

Trooper lauded for traffic enforcement faces felony charges

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

DOVER, Del. - A Delaware state trooper who has won recognition for his traffic enforcement efforts is facing criminal charges alleging that he issued phony traffic warnings to motorists. 

Authorities announced Tuesday that Cpl. Edwin R. Ramirez has been indicted on felony charges of tampering with public records and issuing a false certificate. 

He faces up to nine years in prison if convicted on all charges. An attorney representing Ramirez said his client denies the charges. 

Authorities allege that Ramirez in April issued more than two dozen written warnings to motorists without their knowledge. In many cases, officials say there was no traffic stop.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter