NWS to survey damage for more possible tornadoes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

The National Weather Service will be surveying damage in a number of areas in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Thursday for possible tornadoes.

NWS crews will be heading out to Mullica Hill, New Jersey where a confirmed tornado ripped through a number of homes and caused other destruction. They’ll also be surveying parts of Salem County up through Camden County.

Confirmed "large and extremely dangerous" tornadoes were located over Willow Grove, Washington Crossing in Pennsylvania and Woodbury, New Jersey. The National Weather Service said shortly after 7 p.m. a tornado was spotted in the Burlington area, getting ready to cross into southern Bucks County.

Further north, crews will survey damage in Burlington County where there were reports of a tornado on the ground near the Burlington Bristol bridge Thursday afternoon.

In Pennsylvania, damage will be surveyed in Bucks County near Bensalem to see if they also got a tornado. A southern portion of Chester County will also be surveyed.

Remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the area late Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain to the area and triggering a number of tornado warnings into the evening.

Clean-up is already underway in areas like Mullica Hill, where countless videos of a tornado moving through the area surfaced on social media.

FOX 29 crews made their way to one Mullica Hill neighborhood Wednesday and Thursday morning where residents who had their homes severely damaged in the storm were left to pick up their belongings.

The rain also caused swelling of rivers and creeks across the area, including the Schuylkill, Delaware, and Brandywine rivers. The flooding prompted road closures across the area and left some people stranded inside their cars, homes, and businesses.

According to an advisory, there have been several people rescued from cars that became overwhelmed with floodwater from the Schuylkill River. Philadelphia is advising people in flood zones to shelter in place until floodwaters recede.

On Good Day Philadelphia Thursday morning, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says the city has not seen the Schuylkill River reach levels this high since 1869.

