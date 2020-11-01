Trump, Biden make last-minute campaign pushes in Pennsylvania battleground

article

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia on Sunday to deliver remarks at two campaign events.

Biden is slated to speak at the "Souls to the Polls" event during the afternoon, according to campaign organizers. He will also address a drive-in rally later in the day.

The Biden campaign said the former vice president will "discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation."

As the largest city in a state that could decide the presidency, Philadelphia has always held special significance for Biden. Just 30 miles from his longtime home in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden planted his campaign headquarters in Philadelphia before the pandemic forced most of his staff to work remotely.

Both Biden and President Trump have spent the waning days of the 2020 election making last-minute campaign pushes in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, Trump made a three-stop campaign tour in Pennsylvania. The president spoke at a rally in Newtown during the morning, and followed with two more rallies in Reading and Butler County. Vice President Mike Pence is slated to appear at 'Make America Great Again' rallies in western counties on Monday.

Meanwhile, Biden hopes to counter the Trump campaign's full-court press in Pennsylvania with a concentrated effort of his own. On Monday, the day before the election, Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will join Joe and Jill Biden in Pennsylvania. According to campaign organizers, the group will scatter across the state in a last-ditch effort to scrounge up additional support.

According to an analysis by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, a nonpartisan political data expert, almost 2.3 million Pennsylvania voters had returned absentee ballots as of Friday out of almost 3.1 million requested. That’s a statewide return rate of 74.2%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

