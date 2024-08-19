Trump vs. Harris: Who is leading the latest polls in Pennsylvania?

article

With just hours until the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago, the race between Trump and Harris remains "very close" in Pennsylvania, according to New York Times polls.

On Monday, Kamala Harris had a slight edge over Donald Trump with 49 percent of the polling average. The former president currently sits at 48 percent.

Pennsylvania remains a critical win as both parties continue to focus their campaigns across the battleground state.

Harris and her running mate Tim Walz kicked off a bus tour in Pittsburgh on Sunday, while Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance countered with campaign stops in York and Philadelphia on Monday.

Related article

The Pennsylvania polls come as Harris sees an increase in her favorability ratings among Americans ahead of the DNC this week.

"The race is also very volatile, and the averages continue to show substantial movement headed into the Democratic National Convention, which typically creates a relatively short-lived bump," said William P. Davis, NYT Director for Election Data Analytics.



