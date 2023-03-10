TSA: Pennsylvania man arrested at JFK Airport with loaded revolver in carry-on bag

article

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Thursday at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City after TSA Agents found a loaded revolver inside his carry-on bag.

The Montgomery County native entered a security checkpoint when an X-ray machine issued an alert on his backpack, according to officials.

Upon further inspection of the backpack, TSA agents found a loaded .38 caliber revolver which was then confiscated by officers from the Port Authority.

Officials said the man, an Evansburg resident, claimed he didn't know the gun was inside his backpack. He was arrested on weapons charges and faces a fine that could reach $15k.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

"Guns are not permitted through any airport checkpoint," TSA Federal Security Director for JFK Airport John Essig said. "Traveling with a loaded gun that you don’t even know you are carrying is a public safety concern, considering that the bag could be misplaced or the firearm could accidentally be discharged during a bag search."

This is the second firearm found in checked baggage this year at JFK Airport, according to the agency. Last year, TSA agents prevented seven loaded firearms from passing through security checkpoints at JFK Airport.

Passengers are reminded that traveling with a firearm is possible if the gun is unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case, and declared at the check-in counter. For details on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit the TSA's website.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and gun owners have a duty to ensure they are not violating any local firearm laws. Contacting the respective airline could reveal any additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.