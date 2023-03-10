Suspects sought in armed robbery of Subway restaurant located on Temple University's campus

article

Philadelphia police have released images of two suspects wanted in a robbery that occurred at a Subway sandwich stop located in the middle of Temple University’s campus.

The robbery occurred at the Subway located on Liacouras Walk around 9:30 p.m. on March 5.

Police say two suspects dressed in dark clothing entered the restaurant and pointed handguns at the employees, ordering them to get on the floor.

The suspects then demanded money from the register and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the suspects were driven to and from the robbery in a small, blue, four-door sedan that was driven by a third suspect. The car was last seen heading north on Broad Street from Susquehanna Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Philadelphia police.