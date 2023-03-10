Suspect accused of brandishing weapon in failed robbery of East Germantown CVS sought

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in an attempted robbery case.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday evening at 8:41 p.m. at the CVS on the 6300 block of Stenton Avenue in the East Germantown section of the city.

According to police, the suspect was masked and entered the store, lifted his jacket, displayed a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

The employee notified the suspect that no money was in the register and then he ordered the employee to go to the back and open the safe, but the office door was locked, police say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities say the suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officials released surveillance video of the incident, which shows the alleged suspect walking to the register and lifting his shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3353.