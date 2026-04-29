Twitch streamer 'Minister Zay' hit by car during faith walk from Philadelphia to California

The Brief Pastor and Twitch streamer Isaiah Thomas ("Minister Zay") is on a cross-country "faith walk" from Philadelphia to California to raise money for underprivileged youth. On Day 33 of his journey through Indiana, his live stream captured the terrifying moment that a car crashed into him and his cart. Despite the severity of the crash, Thomas survived, saying he fully intends to finish his walk once he recovers.



A cross-country journey of faith and philanthropy hit a terrifying roadblock when a Twitch streamer walking from Philadelphia to California was struck by a car during a live broadcast.

What we know:

Isaiah Thomas, known online as "Minister Zay," is a pastor, clothing line creator, and Twitch streamer who recently embarked on a 3,000-mile "faith walk," pushing a cart from the East Coast to Southern California,

Thomas has been live-streaming his daily progress, bringing viewers along for every step of his journey to raise money and awareness for underprivileged youth.

However, on Day 33 of his trek, that journey took a dangerous turn that was captured on his live stream.

While walking through Indiana, Thomas was being closely followed by a Mazda sedan acting as an escort vehicle, using its hazard lights to protect him from oncoming traffic. Suddenly, another vehicle rear-ended the Mazda, pushing the escort car directly into Thomas and his cart.

What they're saying:

Thomas miraculously survived the terrifying crash and remains in good spirits. Shortly after the crash, he posted a video update from his hospital bed to reassure his concerned followers.

"Checking on me. God is the greatest. I’m good," Thomas said. "Just running some tests right now. I'll be back livestreaming real soon."

What's next:

While it remains unclear exactly when he will be medically cleared to resume his walk, Thomas has firmly promised his supporters that he will get back out on the road to finish what he started.

What you can do:

Funds raised during the walk will go toward supporting students aiming for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and establishing HMBL (Humble) University, a planned trade school for teens in need.

For those looking to follow his recovery or support his cause, check out his "Minister Zay" Instagram bio.