Society Hill Towers shooting leaves one man dead, another in custody: police
PHILADELPHIA - Another weekend shooting in Philadelphia has claimed the life of a 31-year-old man.
Police say gunfire erupted inside the Society Hill Towers on Locust Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.
The man was found shot multiple times, and succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Infant abandoned by suspected shoplifters at Philadelphia Walmart: police
- 2 men in ski masks sought for Sunday morning shooting in North Philadelphia: police
- 3 different vehicles sought after man killed in Fern Rock hit-and-run: police
Another man is in custody, and a gun has been recovered, according to authorities.
A motive for the shooting has yet to be released.