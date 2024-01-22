Society Hill Towers shooting leaves one man dead, another in custody: police

Another weekend shooting in Philadelphia has claimed the life of a 31-year-old man.

Police say gunfire erupted inside the Society Hill Towers on Locust Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The man was found shot multiple times, and succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Another man is in custody, and a gun has been recovered, according to authorities.

A motive for the shooting has yet to be released.