Two complete strangers joyfully dancing outside the Metro PCS reinforce that Go-Go is here to stay

Amid the recent cultural clash that spawned 'Don't Mute D.C.' two men seen dancing to the sound of the District reinforces that Go-Go is not going anywhere.

In a viral video posted by Devin Wheeler, two complete strangers quickly found common ground outside of the Metro PCS on the corner of Florida Avenue and 7th Street Northwest in Shaw. You could say that the Go-Go music playing from outside the store is what brought the two men together.

People on social media have praised the dynamic duo and credit the city's culture for their newfound friendship.