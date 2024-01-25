Two different tickets win Pennsylvania lottery jackpot - one in Philadelphia!

Sharing is caring, right? But what about when it comes to winning the lottery?

Two lucky winners are about to find out after they both matched all five winning numbers for the Pennsylvania Lottery's Treasure Hunt.

The $130,000 jackpot will be split into individual prizes of $65,000 each.

The winning tickets were sold at Wawa on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia and GIANT on East 3rd Street in Williamsport for Wednesday's drawing.

Winning numbers: 8-19-26-27-28