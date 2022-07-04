Two men injured in Mayfair double shooting on Monday night, police say

article

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man critically injured in Mayfair on Monday night.

Police say they responded to the 3000 block of Princeton Avenue at 4:59 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 33-year-old man was shot once in the thigh and transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where he was placed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police say, the other victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot once in the stomach and taken to Nazareth Hospital, according to police. The victim was soon transported to Temple Hospital where he was placed in critical condition and also held as a prisoner.

Police say a gun has also been recovered in this incident. Anyone who may have further information on this shooting is asked to contact the police.