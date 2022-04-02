Two men sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police.
Authorities say the incident happened on the 2600 block of W. Harold Street at 2:49 p.m.
Police say a 40-year-old man was shot once in the left side of his chest and a 21-year-old man was shot in the right thigh.
Both men were transported to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition, authorities say.
No arrests have been made and the weapon was not recovered police say.
___
