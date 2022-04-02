Expand / Collapse search

Two men sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in North Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Updated 6:37PM
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police investigating double shooting in North Philadelphia

Police say two men were shot on Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police. 

Authorities say the incident happened on the 2600 block of W. Harold Street at 2:49 p.m.

Police say a 40-year-old man was shot once in the left side of his chest and a 21-year-old man was shot in the right thigh. 

Both men were transported to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition, authorities say. 

No arrests have been made and the weapon was not recovered police say. 

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter