Two more arrests made in connection to murder of Philadelphia Officer Richard Mendez

Philadelphia Police have arrested two more suspects in connection to the killing of Officer Richard Mendez at Philadelphia International Airport last week, according to law enforcement sources.

The reported arrests come just two days after police took an 18-year-old into custody in connection to the Philadelphia officer's murder.

Police believe Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez was among four suspects involved in the deadly shooting that also injured Officer Raul Ortiz and killed suspect Jesús Hernán Madera Durán.

Related article

Sources tell FOX 29's Jeff Cole that one arrest was made in Camden, New Jersey, Wednesday morning, and another in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Police are expected to release more information on both suspects Wednesday.

Those two arrests would bring the total number of suspects to four, including one who died the night of the shooting, and the second arrested on Monday.

The deadly shooting erupted in the parking garage when both officers witnessed a suspected vehicle break-in as they arrived for their shifts.

Acting First Deputy Frank Vanore said it's believed that one of the officers attempted to apprehend a suspect when another suspect shot both officers from behind.

The suspects fled in a black Dodge Durango, then dropped Jesús Hernán Madera Durán off at CHOP, according to authorities.

Police believe both officers and the suspect were shot by one of the other suspects. None of the officers are believed to have fired their weapons during the shooting.