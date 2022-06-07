Two teens charged after 14-year-old boy shot in Canby Park, police say

Police say two teens have been charged in connection to the shooting of another teen in Wilmington.

A 14-year-old gunshot victim was reportedly found on the 600 block of South Union Street in Canby Park around 6:44 p.m. Monday. He is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

Three other teens, a 15-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys, were taken into custody after police say they were seen leaving the scene.

Police say a .40-caliber handgun and ammunition were also recovered.

The 15-year-old suspect was charged with assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felon, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, reckless endangering and conspiracy.

He is being held at New Castle County Detention Center on $108,500 cash bail.

One of the 14-year-olds was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He is being held on $10,000 cash bail.