Two women targeted by armed carjackers in Upper Darby neighborhood, police say

Authorities in a Philadelphia suburb are warning residents about a pair of armed carjackers after two incidents last week, including the gunpoint robbery of a senior woman.

The Upper Darby Police Department said the first theft happened on the 500 block of Wilde Avenue early Thursday morning. Two men armed with handguns allegedly mugged a woman in her 60s outside her home on the 500 block of Wilde Avenue and stole her purse before driving off in her 2015 Acura RDX.

Investigators believe the same duo tried to carjack another woman at gunpoint on the 4000 block of Brunswick Avenue on Sunday morning, but they were thwarted when they couldn't get her keys.

"Two incidents in a couple days is very odd to me," a neighbor told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell. "It’s really crazy to hear about especially carjacking at gunpoint that’s extremely unsettling."

Police did not report any injuries to either women, and they're aggressively pursuing leads to bring the carjackers into custody. Police believe both suspects were wearing masks at the time of the robberies and drove in a white Kia K5 GT.

Neighbors who heard about the incidents also felt their sense of security threatened in an otherwise calm neighborhood.

"This is a very quite street obviously nothing really happens that’s why we bought a house here that’s why we like it."

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the Upper Darby Police Department.