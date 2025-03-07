Uber driver accused of groping female passenger, following her to her door in Montgomery County

article

A Pennsylvania Uber driver is accused of groping a female passenger and following her up to her home, where police say he tried to hug and kiss her.

Robert Corcoran, 61, was charged with indecent assault and harassment and was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her residence in Whitpain Township.

Investigators say the incident happened after Corcoran, a West Chester resident, dropped off a male passenger and asked the victim to sit in the front seat.

What we know:

Prosecutors on Friday announced charges against 61-year-old Robert Corcoran, a Pennsylvania Uber driver who they believe groped a female passenger in February.

After the victim hung up a FaceTime call with her sister, investigators say Corcoran groped her while driving the vehicle to her destination.

The woman resisted and texted her sister about what had just happened, prosecutors said. Corcoran allegedly continued to make lewd comments to the woman.

Once they arrived at the woman's home, it's alleged that Corcoran followed her to the door and attempted to hug and kiss her.

After the victim resisted Corcoran's advances once again, prosecutors say he grabbed her and tried to hug her again as she ran inside.

What they're saying:

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele praised the victim for demonstrating "heads-up actions" in the face of a terrifying experience.

"This woman was Facetiming with someone while in the Uber, texting her contact, verbally resisting the driver and noting the vehicle’s license plate, all of which were heads-up actions," Steele said. "All passengers, especially female passengers, using a car service like Uber or Lyft have to take safety precautions."

What's next:

Corcoran turned himself in at the Whitpain Township Police Department on Thursday and was charged with indecent assault and harassment.

He was arraigned on $25k bail, and ordered not to be in contact with the victim or her residence.

Corcoran is due back in court on Mar. 20.